ILO and TİSK Collaborate to Promote Fundamental Labour Rights in Türkiye

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Türkiye and the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) joined forces to conduct a two-day training program on "Fundamental Labour Rights" for managers and experts from unions affiliated with TİSK.

Held on January 15–16, 2025, the training was part of the “Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work” project. This initiative is implemented by the ILO Office for Türkiye with support from the Delegation of the European Union to Türkiye. It aimed to enhance the understanding of union representatives regarding essential labour principles and foster better workplace practices aligned with international standards.

ILO Senior Project Coordinator Emre Dönmez opened the program by providing an overview of the project’s objectives and its role in promoting fair labour practices. Following this, TİSK Secretary-General Akansel Koç delivered remarks emphasizing the significance of employer unions and the collective bargaining process in advancing workers' rights.

Key Sessions and Expert Contributions

The first day included a comprehensive presentation by TİSK Deputy Secretary-General and Lawyer Nagehan Akan, who outlined fundamental labour principles and rights. She provided legal and practical insights into key areas such as workplace equality, freedom of association, and collective bargaining rights.

On the second day, Akan conducted a session focused on “Access to Justice for Fundamental Labour Rights,” addressing legal pathways and mechanisms available to ensure fair treatment of workers. In addition, Gürhan Höke, TİSK Director of Education and Development, presented a seminar on “The Future of Work and Just Transition.” His session explored emerging trends in the labour market, highlighting the need for sustainable and inclusive practices amidst technological and economic shifts.

Culmination of the Program

The training concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony, where TİSK Secretary-General Akansel Koç recognized the active participation of attendees.

Supporting Long-Term Impact

The collaboration between the ILO and TİSK underscores the importance of strengthening social dialogue and building the capacities of social partners to uphold international labour standards. By equipping union representatives with the tools and knowledge to advocate for fundamental labour rights, the initiative aims to create a more equitable and just labour environment in Türkiye.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to address workplace challenges and promote shared responsibility between employers and workers in fostering fair and sustainable employment practices.