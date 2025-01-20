Left Menu

Death Sentence for Greeshma in High-Profile Sharon Raj Murder Case

Greeshma, in a landmark judgment, was sentenced to death for murdering her boyfriend Sharon Raj with poison-laced ayurvedic decoction. Her uncle received a three-year imprisonment term. The crime was marked by deceit and premeditated action, with key evidence including video recordings by the victim.

Accused being produced at the Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara earlier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in the Sharon Raj murder case, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced Greeshma to death on Monday. The court found her guilty of murdering her boyfriend, 23-year-old Sharon Raj, by administering a pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction.

The verdict also sentenced Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court noted the act was premeditated, with Sharon being unknowingly poisoned under false pretenses of intimacy.

While finalizing the sentence, the court highlighted Sharon's unyielding trust and lack of suspicions towards Greeshma. Despite her defense claims of mental pressure, no evidence supported her assertions. The meticulous investigation revealed Sharon's death stemmed from premeditated murder, corroborated by his dying declarations and forensic evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

