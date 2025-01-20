Death Sentence for Greeshma in High-Profile Sharon Raj Murder Case

In a dramatic turn of events in the Sharon Raj murder case, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court sentenced Greeshma to death on Monday. The court found her guilty of murdering her boyfriend, 23-year-old Sharon Raj, by administering a pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction.

The verdict also sentenced Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court noted the act was premeditated, with Sharon being unknowingly poisoned under false pretenses of intimacy.

While finalizing the sentence, the court highlighted Sharon's unyielding trust and lack of suspicions towards Greeshma. Despite her defense claims of mental pressure, no evidence supported her assertions. The meticulous investigation revealed Sharon's death stemmed from premeditated murder, corroborated by his dying declarations and forensic evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)