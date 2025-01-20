Left Menu

Power Duo: Airtel and Bajaj Finance Forge Digital Alliance

Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel announced a strategic partnership to create a digital financial services platform. This collaboration leverages Airtel's extensive customer base and Bajaj Finance's diverse products. The initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion by offering financial products via Airtel's app and store network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:20 IST
Power Duo: Airtel and Bajaj Finance Forge Digital Alliance
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel have announced a strategic alliance to develop a cutting-edge digital platform for financial services, marking a significant step in fintech collaboration.

The partnership combines Airtel's vast 370 million customer base with Bajaj Finance's extensive range of 27 financial products, along with robust distribution channels comprising 5,000 branches and 70,000 field agents. Initially, Airtel will integrate Bajaj Finance's retail financial offerings into its Airtel Thanks App, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

The move aims to tap into India's burgeoning digital ecosystem, enhancing financial inclusion and customer service. Executives from both companies emphasize the importance of regulatory compliance and data security in this collaboration, which plans to introduce 10 Bajaj Finance products by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

