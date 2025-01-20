Left Menu

Supreme Court Pressures Centre Over Rajoana's Delayed Mercy Petition

The Supreme Court has given a final deadline for the Centre to decide on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana by March 18. Rajoana, sentenced to death for the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995, seeks commutation due to prolonged delays in processing his petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:45 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Central government to reach a decision by March 18 on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death-row inmate convicted for the 1995 assassination of Punjab's Chief Minister, Beant Singh. As Rajoana seeks the commutation of his sentence, the apex court warned it would evaluate the case's merits if no decision is made.

The bench, comprised of Justices BR Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra, and KV Viswanathan, emphasized the gravity of the situation, giving the Centre a final opportunity to resolve the matter. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta labeled the petition as "sensitive" due to its involvement with a former Chief Minister's murder, seeking additional weeks for its consideration.

Rajoana's plea underscores the extraordinary delay in his mercy petition's resolution, citing his nearly 30-year-long imprisonment as unreasonable. Previously, the Centre had agreed to commute his sentence on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary, yet no action has been taken thus far. The petition stands amid concerns over national security and law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

