Market Jitters: Trump's Second Term Sparks Mixed Reactions

As Donald Trump took the helm for his second term, the financial markets responded with cautious optimism. Investors awaited a series of anticipated policy announcements, while keeping a close eye on Japan's possible rate hike by week's end. Trump was sworn in at noon Eastern Time (1700 GMT), setting the stage for new American economic policies.

The U.S. holiday on Monday saw initial market impacts projected to resonate in foreign exchange by Tuesday's Asian trade. European equities opened slightly higher, buoyed by banking and tech stocks, as per the pan-European STOXX 600's 0.1% uptick. Notably, France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%, and the UK FTSE was stronger by 0.3%, while Germany's DAX remained stable.

Markets worldwide continue to gauge Trump's impact amidst his cryptocurrency launch and projected tariff implementations. A new digital token gained rapid attention, possibly hinting at Trump's unpredictable policy direction. Meanwhile, prospective tariffs targeting China dominate global trade discussions as stakeholders await negotiation cues from Trump's exchanges with President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)