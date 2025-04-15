Tensions and Hope: U.S. and China Trade Talks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent rebuked China's commerce minister for dismissively referring to President Donald Trump's tariffs as a 'joke,' yet remains hopeful of striking a substantial trade deal with Beijing.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television in Argentina, Bessent noted that any productive U.S.-China negotiations would need to involve both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping directly.

Bessent underscored the seriousness of the situation, stating, 'These are not a joke. I mean these are big numbers,' and reiterated that no one desires to maintain the current tariff situation, underscoring the need for a serious and novel negotiation strategy.

