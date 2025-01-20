Supreme Court Questions New Evidence in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Bail Case

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the District Police in Lakhimpur Kheri to verify the validity of new evidence submitted by victims in a case involving alleged violations of bail conditions by Ashish Mishra, a key accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh emphasized that both the victims and the accused have introduced new evidence. The Court has tasked the District Superintendent of Police to provide a detailed report either supporting or opposing the grounds for revoking Mishra's bail.

Representatives for the victims, including Advocate Prashant Bhushan, have claimed new grounds for bail cancellation, while Mishra's defense, led by Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, has refuted these accusations. The case is scheduled for further hearings in four weeks.

