Rachakonda Police Report: A Mixed Bag of Success, Challenges

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate noted a 4% increase in crimes against women but saw major crimes decrease by 25%. A total of 26,852 cases were reported. Efforts included NDPS seizures, tackling organized crime, and initiatives reducing cyber and property crimes, emphasizing strong policing strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:15 IST
The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has reported a 4% increase in crimes against women for the current year, despite a notable 25% decline in severe criminal offenses, according to senior police officials.

This year's records show 479 kidnappings and 809 molestation cases, a rise from last year's statistics, along with 516 POCSO cases, compared to 392 previously. However, incidents like rape and women murder saw a 25% drop.

Commissioner G Sudheer Babu highlighted a 78% case disposal rate and notable efforts in curbing organized crime, drug seizures, and cyber crimes while achieving a significant reduction in property crimes, due to strategic policing measures.

