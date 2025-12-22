Rachakonda Police Report: A Mixed Bag of Success, Challenges

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has reported a 4% increase in crimes against women for the current year, despite a notable 25% decline in severe criminal offenses, according to senior police officials.

This year's records show 479 kidnappings and 809 molestation cases, a rise from last year's statistics, along with 516 POCSO cases, compared to 392 previously. However, incidents like rape and women murder saw a 25% drop.

Commissioner G Sudheer Babu highlighted a 78% case disposal rate and notable efforts in curbing organized crime, drug seizures, and cyber crimes while achieving a significant reduction in property crimes, due to strategic policing measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)