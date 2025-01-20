FTSE 100 Nears Record Highs Amid Trump's Return to the White House
The FTSE 100 edged near record highs as investors awaited Donald Trump's White House return for insights on tariffs. Thin trading was noted due to a U.S. holiday. Concerns lingered about potential tariffs on China. Focus also shifted to Davos meetings and upcoming earnings reports.
The FTSE 100, London's blue-chip stock index, returned to near-record highs on Monday. Investors eagerly awaited further guidance from Donald Trump as he prepared to re-enter the White House. His potential policies on tariffs and international relations were in the spotlight.
Despite thin trading volumes, impacted by a U.S. holiday, the FTSE 100 nudged up 0.2%, close to the record it set last Friday. As President Trump is sworn in, his promised executive orders concerning immigration, energy, and trade are subjects of intense scrutiny.
The market is also attuned to the annual Davos summit, featuring global government and business leaders, as well as quarterly earnings. Recent global market rallies were spurred by signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. and UK, raising expectations for potential rate cuts by both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
