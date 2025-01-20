Left Menu

Delhi Court Seeks Police Response on Transgender Candidate's Security Plea

The Delhi High Court has asked for a response from the police regarding Rajan Singh's plea for personal security. Singh, a transgender candidate contesting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, reports threats from rivals. The Court will deliberate on the matter on January 27.

Delhi Court Seeks Police Response on Transgender Candidate's Security Plea
The Delhi High Court on Monday demanded a response from the city police concerning a petition submitted by Rajan Singh, a transgender individual running for the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi State Assembly elections. Singh claims his life is in danger due to his participation in the electoral race.

Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the police to respond to Singh's plea, emphasizing the necessity of addressing these serious concerns. Singh, who filed his petition through Advocate Subhash Chandra Budhiraja, will have his case reviewed on January 27.

Singh successfully submitted his nomination papers but alleges intimidation attempts by rival candidates. He argues that prompt police protection is essential, especially after experiencing violent incidents orchestrated by political opponents.

