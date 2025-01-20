Karnataka's DK Shivakumar Denies Congress Rift Rumors

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, has categorically denied reports of an internal rift within the state's Congress party. Speaking to the press on Monday, Shivakumar emphasized his dedication to preserving the party's unity and the government's stability.

He asserted his commitment to protecting party workers and highlighted his egalitarian approach towards all members. Shivakumar also criticized media outlets for allegedly spreading misinformation, citing an incident involving senior MLA Feroze Seth as a fabricated story.

The Deputy CM reinforced the Congress party's focus on the upcoming 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Constitution Convention' in Belgaum, which aims to honor the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar with participation from over 60 national leaders.

