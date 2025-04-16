Himachal's 'Diya Rath Yatra' & CM's Commitment to Orphan Care: A Twofold Approach

The Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan of Himachal Pradesh has reached out to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inviting him to participate in the 'Diya Rath Yatra'. This spiritual journey is set to begin on May 1 from the revered Shri Balasundari temple in Sirmaur district, according to officials. The invitation was personally extended by the State President of the Sangathan, Dr. Yogendra Verma, and other key office bearers during their meeting with the Chief Minister.

In a related development earlier this week, Chief Minister Sukhu visited the Balika Ashram located in Pangi Valley's Killar region. Here, he engaged with the children residing at the facility, assessing their living conditions. An official release stated that the Chief Minister inspected the ashram's classrooms and living areas, directing staff to make necessary improvements. Emphasizing the government's responsibility, he highlighted that all orphan children are considered 'Children of the State', thus assured of education and care through legal rights.

As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister collected feedback from residents of the Ashram regarding the available amenities. In a meaningful gesture, he announced a financial grant of Rs 5,000 for each girl at the Ashram, alongside plans for an educational exposure visit. This move underscores the state's proactive approach to orphan welfare. (ANI)

