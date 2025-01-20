Left Menu

Lord's Mark Secures Landmark 100 MW Solar Contract in UP

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has secured an additional 100 MW renewable energy contract under the UPNEDA program, increasing its capacity to 150 MW. By installing solar systems on government buildings, the company is enhancing India's sustainable energy landscape. Managing Director Sachidanand Upadhyay will present these achievements at the World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:01 IST
  • India

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has solidified its leading role in the renewable energy sector by securing a 100 MW contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program. This achievement comes on the heels of an extension to their existing 50 MW contract, showcasing the firm's impressive capabilities.

This latest contract elevates the company's total capacity to 150 MW, further underscoring its commitment to advancing India's sustainable energy agenda. The project will involve installing grid-connected rooftop solar systems on government buildings, aligning with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative.

In addition, Lord's Mark's Managing Director, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, will present innovations in renewable energy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the company's pioneering role in MedTech and economic development, and reinforcing its vision for a greener India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

