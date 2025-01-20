Lord's Mark Secures Landmark 100 MW Solar Contract in UP

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has solidified its leading role in the renewable energy sector by securing a 100 MW contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program. This achievement comes on the heels of an extension to their existing 50 MW contract, showcasing the firm's impressive capabilities.

This latest contract elevates the company's total capacity to 150 MW, further underscoring its commitment to advancing India's sustainable energy agenda. The project will involve installing grid-connected rooftop solar systems on government buildings, aligning with the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana initiative.

In addition, Lord's Mark's Managing Director, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, will present innovations in renewable energy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the company's pioneering role in MedTech and economic development, and reinforcing its vision for a greener India.

(With inputs from agencies.)