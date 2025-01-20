Interfaith Marriage Drama: From Saddam to Shivshankar

A 34-year-old Muslim man, Saddam, has converted to Hinduism, adopting the name Shivshankar, to marry his girlfriend Anu Soni, with whom he was involved for a decade. The couple tied the knot in a city temple, following Hindu customs.

Police reports reveal the woman previously lodged accusations against Saddam and his family, including rape, forced abortion, and threats. However, she's now seeking to retract her charges, citing mutual consent in their marriage.

Saddam's family, unhappy with the union, has disinherited him, while the couple remains determined to start a new life together. An investigation is underway to conclude the case following her statement.

