How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Trade Against Hunger: UNCTAD Report Highlights Solutions to Food Insecurity

A new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), titled Trade Against Hunger: Exploring Trade Actions to Fight Acute Food Insecurity and the Threat of Famine, sheds light on the growing crisis of global food insecurity and how trade policies can play a critical role in mitigating hunger. With over 757 million people experiencing chronic food insecurity in 2023, and 281.6 million facing acute food shortages, urgent action is needed to stabilize food access and affordability.

Understanding the Root Causes of Food Insecurity

The UNCTAD report outlines the primary drivers of food shortages, which include:

Economic instability and poverty – Many countries lack the fiscal strength to secure stable food supplies.

Conflict and violence – Wars and internal conflicts disrupt food production and trade routes.

Climate change – Droughts, floods, and extreme weather patterns have severely impacted agricultural output.

Trade restrictions and price volatility – High tariffs, trade barriers, and geopolitical tensions disrupt food distribution.

Public health crises – The lingering economic impact of COVID-19 has further weakened agrifood systems worldwide.

Trade: A Double-Edged Sword in Food Security

Trade has a complex relationship with food security. On one hand, it allows surplus food from agriculturally rich nations to reach regions facing food shortages. On the other, over-reliance on food imports can make countries vulnerable to market fluctuations and global crises.

According to UNCTAD, Yemen, Haiti, and Afghanistan are among the most food-insecure nations, with import dependencies of 92.8%, 85.7%, and 42.5%, respectively. This reliance underscores the importance of stable trade policies that balance the need for food imports while bolstering domestic production.

Potential Trade Policies to Strengthen Food Security

The report presents several short-term and long-term trade strategies to combat hunger,

Short-term measures

Lowering import tariffs on essential food items and agricultural inputs.

Removing export restrictions to allow surplus food to reach needy countries.

Enhancing humanitarian aid delivery by reducing trade barriers.

Long-term strategies

Encouraging agricultural diversification to reduce reliance on food imports.

Investing in infrastructure to strengthen regional trade networks.

Developing trade agreements that prioritize food security.

Proposed Global Framework: Short-Term Export Facilitation Mechanism

To assist nations on the brink of famine, the report suggests a Short-Term Export Facilitation Mechanism that includes:

Eliminating tariffs on exports from food-insecure countries.

Providing technical assistance to help them meet trade regulations.

Enhancing transport and logistics to reduce trade costs.

Facilitating agricultural input imports, such as fertilizers and equipment.

The Need for Global Collaboration

UNCTAD’s report emphasizes that trade alone cannot end food insecurity, but it can be a powerful tool in reducing hunger and stabilizing food prices. A coordinated global effort—involving governments, international organizations, and private sector stakeholders—is essential to ensure sustainable food security solutions.

With the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) for 2030 still far from being achieved, integrating trade-friendly policies with agricultural resilience will be crucial to alleviating food shortages worldwide.