Controversy Erupts Over RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict

In a contentious twist to the already complex RG Kar hospital case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul leveled allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister's police, claiming they attempted to bribe the family of the female trainee doctor. This bribery, according to Paul, aimed to safeguard convict Sanjay Roy, recently sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced her discontent with the sentencing, expressing a preference for capital punishment. She argued that if the case had been handled by Kolkata Police, the outcome could have been different, citing their efficiency in securing death penalties in similar cases.

The verdict has drawn mixed reactions from the political sphere. Congress leader Salman Khurshid praised the quick judicial process, while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called for further investigation, suggesting possible unexposed complicity in the crime. The case remains a focal point of political and public discourse in West Bengal.

