Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee: A Vision for Unity and Inclusive Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized her commitment to non-discriminatory governance and unity during an address at the University of Oxford. Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, she advocated for a human-centric approach, acknowledging West Bengal's diverse population and promoting social unity as a strength against divisive ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:35 IST
Mamata Banerjee: A Vision for Unity and Inclusive Growth
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her dedication to a governance model that eschews discrimination and upholds the welfare of all societal factions.

Speaking at Oxford's Kellogg College, she emphasized the necessity of inclusive development, warning against societal divisions, and invoking Swami Vivekananda's teachings on unity.

Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, highlighted West Bengal's cultural diversity, illustrating her administration's human-centric approach aimed at eliminating discrimination and fostering camaraderie among the state's varied communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025