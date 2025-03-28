Mamata Banerjee: A Vision for Unity and Inclusive Growth
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized her commitment to non-discriminatory governance and unity during an address at the University of Oxford. Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, she advocated for a human-centric approach, acknowledging West Bengal's diverse population and promoting social unity as a strength against divisive ideologies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:35 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her dedication to a governance model that eschews discrimination and upholds the welfare of all societal factions.
Speaking at Oxford's Kellogg College, she emphasized the necessity of inclusive development, warning against societal divisions, and invoking Swami Vivekananda's teachings on unity.
Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, highlighted West Bengal's cultural diversity, illustrating her administration's human-centric approach aimed at eliminating discrimination and fostering camaraderie among the state's varied communities.
