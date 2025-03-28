Mamata Banerjee: A Vision for Unity and Inclusive Growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her dedication to a governance model that eschews discrimination and upholds the welfare of all societal factions.

Speaking at Oxford's Kellogg College, she emphasized the necessity of inclusive development, warning against societal divisions, and invoking Swami Vivekananda's teachings on unity.

Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, highlighted West Bengal's cultural diversity, illustrating her administration's human-centric approach aimed at eliminating discrimination and fostering camaraderie among the state's varied communities.

