"Mamata Banerjee is anti-Indian": BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal

Calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "anti-Indian," Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday said that like Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee had gone abroad with an "anti-India agenda." "Just like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee also went abroad with an anti-India agenda... politics of people like Mamata Banerjee is on how to let Bangladeshis enter Bengal and the country, how to give them Aadhar cards...She has shown there that she is anti-Indian," Jaiswal told ANI.

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy condemned the behaviour of a group of people who protested against Mamata Banerjee at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London and said that the Students Federation of India in the UK (SFI UK) did this to get "publicity." "I totally condemn this (behaviour by the students with Mamata Banerjee at the university where she was giving a speech). Oxford University is not Mamata's own place, she went there on her own invitation. So what can we do. It is for the university authority and the England police to take steps in this matter. There is no reason they have done this except to get publicity. Mamata Banerjee is an elected Chief Minister of the state," Roy told ANI.

This comes after CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya shared a video where he claimed that the people seen in the video, purportedly belonging to the Bengali Hindu community, confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London.

"Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption," Amit Malviya posted on X. The BJP leader further called Mamata Banerjee a "disgrace" to West Bengal.

"Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee... She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal's legacy and putting them through such ignominy," he added. The video posted by the BJP showed the West Bengal CM facing several interruptions during which someone in the audience raised a question about the Hindus in Bengal.

"I am for all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Banerjee responded, which was followed by "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience. The Chief Minister addressed one of the protesters as "brother" and said, "Please remember this... and don't do politics. It's very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives."

In a video from the interaction posted by the Trinamool Congress, the Chief Minister then responded to the protestors saying, "You encourage me, Please smile with a hope that Didi will come every time, Didi don't get bothered, Didi don't bother anybody, Didi walk just like a Royal Bengal Tiger and if you can catch me." Posting the video, Trinamool Congress said, "She (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't flinch. She doesn't falter. The more you heckle, the fiercer she roars. Mamata Banerjee is a Royal Bengal Tiger!"

In a statement, the Students Federation of India in the UK (SFI UK) took responsibility for the protests, saying, "SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called...In support of the students and working masses of West Bengal, SFI-UK raised its voice in opposition to Mamata Banerjee and the TMC's corrupt, undemocratic rule." (ANI)

