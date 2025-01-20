Punjab Police DSP Injured in Land Dispute Attack Amid Rising Tensions

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from the Punjab police was injured during an alleged attack on Monday while overseeing a land demarcation amid a prolonged land dispute between two farming groups. The injured officer, DSP Rahul Bharadwaj, confirmed to ANI that the attack occurred while they were executing their duties.

DSP Bharadwaj reported, 'While performing official duties related to land demarcation, our police party was subjected to an attack today, resulting in a fracture on my left arm.' Shaukat Ahmed Pare, Deputy Commissioner of Bathinda, assured that action would indeed be taken regarding this incident.

According to Pare, the dispute involves two farmer groups and follows a Supreme Court ruling granting land rights to both parties. The altercation erupted when the police attempted to implement the court's decision, and the losing side allegedly resorted to violence, attempting to abduct officers and confining them in a Gurdwara. The rescue team was reportedly attacked with lathis and stones, leaving the DSP injured. Authorities pledged to take decisive action on the matter. Concurrently, as Republic Day 2025 approaches, Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav conducted a law and order review meeting in Amritsar with police officers from the Commissionerate Amritsar and the border districts including Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar Rural, and Tarn Taran.

The meeting prioritized strategies against terrorism, drug trafficking, and organized crime, reviewing security arrangements, and issuing directives to ensure peace and order through police visibility, dominance operations, and preventive measures. The session involved top police officials including Special DGP Internal Security, ADGP Anti Narcotics Task Force, ADGP Anti Gangster Task Force, the Commissioner of Police Amritsar, DIG Border Range, SSPs, and other senior officers from border districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)