Delhi LG Urges Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Post Attack Involving Actor

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called for a special mission to identify illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants after a criminal incident involving Saif Ali Khan. The LG highlights concerns about these immigrants' involvement in criminal activities and their impact on local labor markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:19 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of a violent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has demanded immediate action against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants involved in criminal activities. The assault on Khan, which took place in his Mumbai residence, involved a Bangladeshi national accused of breaking in and assaulting the actor.

Governor Saxena has addressed a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging a special mission to identify and track these infiltrators. The letter notes that such immigrants often find employment under false identities, with some even working in restaurants, and this has raised alarms about their impact on local labor markets due to acceptance of lower wages.

The Governor's letter additionally points to the role of organized syndicates facilitating the settlement of illegal immigrants and stresses the need for public awareness campaigns on verifying employees and workers. Legal actions are suggested against employers who fail to conduct proper verifications. Meanwhile, the accused in Khan's attack, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, has been apprehended in Mumbai, hailing from Bangladesh's Jhalokati district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

