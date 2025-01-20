Left Menu

Syria's Oil Strategy Amid Turmoil

Syria's caretaker oil minister, Ghiath Diab, announced the issuance of public tenders for oil and its products. This move aims to address the challenges faced by the energy sector, severely damaged during the country's 13-year civil war, which has increased reliance on imports from Iran.

Syria's caretaker government has launched public tenders for oil and related products, according to an announcement by oil minister Ghiath Diab through state news agency SANA on Monday.

The ongoing civil war, now in its 13th year, has devastated Syria's energy infrastructure, leaving the country heavily dependent on external imports.

To mitigate this reliance, particularly on Iranian supplies, Syria's new rulership is seeking to revitalize its energy sector through strategic public tenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

