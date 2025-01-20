OREDA and Tata Power Team Up for Solar Revolution in Odisha

The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has forged a strategic partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, aiming to escalate the adoption of rooftop solar solutions among residential consumers in the state.

This initiative, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, seeks to enhance public awareness and facilitate the seamless adoption of affordable solar energy options via four power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Targeting high-traffic locations like airports and malls, OREDA and its partners will implement targeted awareness campaigns, commencing in major cities and progressively extending their reach throughout Odisha.

