OREDA and Tata Power Team Up for Solar Revolution in Odisha

The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) is collaborating with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to boost rooftop solar adoption among residential customers in Odisha. This partnership will focus on public awareness through various activities across key cities and will gradually expand statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:47 IST
The Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has forged a strategic partnership with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, aiming to escalate the adoption of rooftop solar solutions among residential consumers in the state.

This initiative, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, seeks to enhance public awareness and facilitate the seamless adoption of affordable solar energy options via four power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Targeting high-traffic locations like airports and malls, OREDA and its partners will implement targeted awareness campaigns, commencing in major cities and progressively extending their reach throughout Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

