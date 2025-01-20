Supreme Court Rejects Grandmother's Custody Plea for Bengaluru Techie's Son

The Supreme Court has rejected the custody plea of a Bengaluru techie's mother, seeking custody of her four-year-old grandson. Atul Subhash died by suicide last year under alleged harassment from his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and in-laws. The court, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, decided the child would continue living with Singhania.

The court heard the habeas corpus petition filed by Subhash's mother Anju Devi, who was seeking the custody of her grandson. In the proceedings, the court noted that Devi remained a 'stranger to the child' and advised that custody issues be resolved during the trial at the lower court.

In December 2024, Subhash left behind video and written notes detailing alleged harassment. His wife and in-laws were arrested on charges of abetting his suicide but were released on conditional bail in January. This complex family dispute continues to unravel in Bengaluru's judicial system, with Singhania firmly maintaining custody of her son.

(With inputs from agencies.)