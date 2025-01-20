Grand Republic Day 2025 Parade: Celebrating India's Cultural Splendor and Military Might

India is gearing up for a momentous Republic Day Parade in 2025, showcasing a vibrant tapestry of the nation's cultural and military strength. This year, marking 75 years since the Indian Constitution's enactment, the event will emphasize Jan Bhagidari (people's participation), with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.

Ahead of the event, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will join India's armed forces at Kartavya Path. The extensive display will include 31 tableaux representing states, territories, and ministries, with particular focus on 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' celebrating 75 years of India's Constitution and key historical figures.

The ceremonial gatherings commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Dignitaries, including the President, will partake in a parade featuring contingents from diverse Indian forces and international participants. Standout segments include a cultural showcase by 300 artists, a ceremonial march past, and a flypast by 47 aircraft, all witnessed by approximately 10,000 special guests honored for contributions to society. A comprehensive mobile app and portal are introduced to simplify public participation. Complementary events like the Beating Retreat Ceremony and Bharat Parv further enhance the celebrations.

