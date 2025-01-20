Left Menu

Grand Republic Day 2025 Parade: Celebrating India's Cultural Splendor and Military Might

The Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a significant celebration of India's diversity, featuring international participation and commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Highlights include Indonesian contingents, numerous tableaux, cultural performances, and exclusive guest invitations, emphasizing citizen involvement and the nation's constitutional heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:36 IST
Grand Republic Day 2025 Parade: Celebrating India's Cultural Splendor and Military Might
Visual from Republic Day Parade rehearsal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for a momentous Republic Day Parade in 2025, showcasing a vibrant tapestry of the nation's cultural and military strength. This year, marking 75 years since the Indian Constitution's enactment, the event will emphasize Jan Bhagidari (people's participation), with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.

Ahead of the event, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed that a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will join India's armed forces at Kartavya Path. The extensive display will include 31 tableaux representing states, territories, and ministries, with particular focus on 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,' celebrating 75 years of India's Constitution and key historical figures.

The ceremonial gatherings commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Dignitaries, including the President, will partake in a parade featuring contingents from diverse Indian forces and international participants. Standout segments include a cultural showcase by 300 artists, a ceremonial march past, and a flypast by 47 aircraft, all witnessed by approximately 10,000 special guests honored for contributions to society. A comprehensive mobile app and portal are introduced to simplify public participation. Complementary events like the Beating Retreat Ceremony and Bharat Parv further enhance the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025