Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases

A court in Delhi's Tis Hazari has convicted an individual of sexually assaulting an 18-month-old girl, while urging the central government to enhance the gathering of biological evidence, particularly nail clippings or scrapings, in all cases involving hand-genital contact. Special Judge of POCSO Babita Puniya delivered the verdict, convicting the accused under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The judgment holds the accused guilty under section 5 (m) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with section 376-AB/342 of the IPC. Concerned over the lack of biological evidence, the court stressed the need for nail clippings, especially in cases of digital rape.

The court has recommended sending the judgment copy to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure compliance. The court underscored the importance of direct evidence, warning that its absence may allow perpetrators to escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)