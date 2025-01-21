Left Menu

Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases

A Delhi court has found a man guilty of sexually assaulting an 18-month-old girl and called for the collection of more thorough biological evidence in such cases. The court emphasized the importance of gathering nail clippings or fingernail scrapings to aid in the prosecution of digital rape cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:36 IST
Tis Hazari Court Urges Better Collection of Biological Evidence in Sexual Assault Cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Delhi's Tis Hazari has convicted an individual of sexually assaulting an 18-month-old girl, while urging the central government to enhance the gathering of biological evidence, particularly nail clippings or scrapings, in all cases involving hand-genital contact. Special Judge of POCSO Babita Puniya delivered the verdict, convicting the accused under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The judgment holds the accused guilty under section 5 (m) read with section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with section 376-AB/342 of the IPC. Concerned over the lack of biological evidence, the court stressed the need for nail clippings, especially in cases of digital rape.

The court has recommended sending the judgment copy to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure compliance. The court underscored the importance of direct evidence, warning that its absence may allow perpetrators to escape justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025