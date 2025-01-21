Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development

During a comprehensive review visit to Government College Sankhali, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with top education and infrastructure officials, emphasized the need for rapid completion of ongoing projects, including the playground rooftop. He also called for improved facilities and maintenance at the Veerangana Hostel for girls.

Additionally, CM Sawant focused on the completion of the new PG block, deliberating on student placements and campus security. He reiterated the state's commitment to enhancing educational facilities to help nurture the future generation in Goa.

In a separate engagement, the Chief Minister attended a spiritual event at Sagar Javdekar's residence and later led the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission meeting. Acknowledging the efforts of Self Help Groups, he announced initiatives such as tree plantation and a new supermarket supporting local economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)