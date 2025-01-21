Left Menu

Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inspected projects at Government College Sankhali, prioritizing infrastructure and student safety. He also chaired a meeting on rural livelihood initiatives, acknowledging the positive impact of Self Help Groups, and approved a supermarket to bolster their economic contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:43 IST
Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development
Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits Government College Sankhalim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a comprehensive review visit to Government College Sankhali, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with top education and infrastructure officials, emphasized the need for rapid completion of ongoing projects, including the playground rooftop. He also called for improved facilities and maintenance at the Veerangana Hostel for girls.

Additionally, CM Sawant focused on the completion of the new PG block, deliberating on student placements and campus security. He reiterated the state's commitment to enhancing educational facilities to help nurture the future generation in Goa.

In a separate engagement, the Chief Minister attended a spiritual event at Sagar Javdekar's residence and later led the Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission meeting. Acknowledging the efforts of Self Help Groups, he announced initiatives such as tree plantation and a new supermarket supporting local economic empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses

Innovative Financing for EMDEs: Tackling Climate Challenges with Scalable Tools

Portfolio Adjustment Costs: A New Lens on Currency Market Dynamics and Returns

Mapping Mozambique's Agriculture: Technology, Challenges, and the Road to Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025