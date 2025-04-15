Jammu and Kashmir Imposes Ban on School Picnics for Student Safety

In the aftermath of a tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of two students and injured 21 more, the Jammu and Kashmir government has enacted a complete ban on school and college picnics during weekends and holidays across the Union Territory. The accident occurred when a college bus overturned on the way to a picnic spot in Kupwara on April 12.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment on all school and college buses to enhance student safety. During a safety review meeting, Itoo, who also oversees health and medical education, expressed her concern over increasing accidents and urged the transport department to crack down on overspeeding and drink-driving, particularly among students.

The minister highlighted the need for strict traffic law enforcement and coordinated efforts among schools, police, and the transport department. She emphasized the community's responsibility in ensuring student safety and directed officials to intensify checks on driving practices and documentation, with particular attention on licensing and fitness of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)