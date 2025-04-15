Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Imposes Ban on School Picnics for Student Safety

In response to a fatal bus accident, the Jammu and Kashmir government has banned school and college picnics on weekends and holidays. New safety measures, such as CCTV and fire safety tools, are mandated on buses. Education Minister Sakeena Itoo calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:16 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Imposes Ban on School Picnics for Student Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic bus accident that claimed the lives of two students and injured 21 more, the Jammu and Kashmir government has enacted a complete ban on school and college picnics during weekends and holidays across the Union Territory. The accident occurred when a college bus overturned on the way to a picnic spot in Kupwara on April 12.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment on all school and college buses to enhance student safety. During a safety review meeting, Itoo, who also oversees health and medical education, expressed her concern over increasing accidents and urged the transport department to crack down on overspeeding and drink-driving, particularly among students.

The minister highlighted the need for strict traffic law enforcement and coordinated efforts among schools, police, and the transport department. She emphasized the community's responsibility in ensuring student safety and directed officials to intensify checks on driving practices and documentation, with particular attention on licensing and fitness of vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025