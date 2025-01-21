Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is set to oversee the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Occurring at 5:00 PM Tuesday at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, the event will be attended by high-ranking government officials, numerous sitting judges, legal experts, and prominent dignitaries.

Announced last week, the Central Government confirmed Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya's appointed position as Chief Justice, as per the Ministry of Law and Justice's notification. He will step into the role following Justice Vibhu Bakhru's tenure as acting Chief Justice.

The transfer of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya from the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court was proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7. In a statement, the President, in collaboration with the Chief Justice of India, authorized the transfer under Article 222 of the Constitution, instructing Justice Upadhyaya to assume his new role.

With a law degree from Lucknow University in 1991, Justice Upadhyaya began his advocacy at the Allahabad High Court, specializing in civil and constitutional law. He ascended to an additional judge role in 2011 and became a permanent judge by 2013. His tenure as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court commenced on July 29, 2023.

