Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya will be sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, succeeding Justice Vibhu Bakhru. The ceremony at Raj Niwas will see attendance from senior officials and dignitaries. Upadhyaya's transfer from Bombay High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and notified by the Central Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is set to oversee the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Occurring at 5:00 PM Tuesday at Raj Niwas, Civil Lines, the event will be attended by high-ranking government officials, numerous sitting judges, legal experts, and prominent dignitaries.

Announced last week, the Central Government confirmed Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya's appointed position as Chief Justice, as per the Ministry of Law and Justice's notification. He will step into the role following Justice Vibhu Bakhru's tenure as acting Chief Justice.

The transfer of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya from the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court was proposed by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7. In a statement, the President, in collaboration with the Chief Justice of India, authorized the transfer under Article 222 of the Constitution, instructing Justice Upadhyaya to assume his new role.

With a law degree from Lucknow University in 1991, Justice Upadhyaya began his advocacy at the Allahabad High Court, specializing in civil and constitutional law. He ascended to an additional judge role in 2011 and became a permanent judge by 2013. His tenure as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court commenced on July 29, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

