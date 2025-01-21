Left Menu

Nation Celebrates: Northeastern Trio Marks 53rd Statehood Day

On their 53rd Statehood Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur, praising their contributions to national progress. President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her wishes, celebrating the states' cultural richness and vitality. These states were established under the 1972 reorganization act.

Updated: 21-01-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/X @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur, celebrating their 53rd Statehood Day on Tuesday. The Prime Minister highlighted the significant contributions these states make to the nation's development. Sharing his wishes on X, Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

In another post, he expressed his admiration for Meghalaya, saying, "On Meghalaya's Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come." Concluding his address, Modi stated, "Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur."

President Droupadi Murmu joined in conveying her greetings to the northeastern states, expressing hope for a peaceful and prosperous future. She stated, "Greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! The enterprising people of these states have made remarkable contributions in the development of the country. I convey my best wishes to the residents of these states for a peaceful and prosperous future. May their diverse culture, vibrant traditions and rich biodiversity continue to flourish!"

The 53rd anniversary commemorates the establishment of these states under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. Enacted in 1972, this act reorganized the strategic northeastern region of India, granting statehood to Manipur and Tripura on January 21, and carving Meghalaya out of Assam due to its distinct terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

