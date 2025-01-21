Left Menu

Leadership Transition: Moses Madondo Takes the Helm at Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources, a South African thermal coal exporter, has appointed De Beers executive Moses Madondo as the new CEO. He will replace the retiring CEO July Ndlovu, effective August 1. This leadership change marks a significant transition for the company as it navigates the energy sector landscape.

Updated: 21-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:05 IST
Thungela Resources has announced a significant leadership change with the appointment of Moses Madondo as their new CEO. This decision follows the retirement of July Ndlovu, who will step down on August 1. Madondo, currently an executive at De Beers, will bring fresh perspectives to the South African thermal coal exporter.

The transition in leadership comes amidst critical times for Thungela Resources, as the company continues to play a substantial role in the energy sector. Madondo's experience at De Beers is anticipated to provide valuable insights and leadership as Thungela navigates market challenges and opportunities.

This appointment highlights a strategic move by Thungela Resources to strengthen its positioning and enhance its operations, signaling a new chapter in its corporate journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

