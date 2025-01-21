Leadership Transition: Moses Madondo Takes the Helm at Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources has announced a significant leadership change with the appointment of Moses Madondo as their new CEO. This decision follows the retirement of July Ndlovu, who will step down on August 1. Madondo, currently an executive at De Beers, will bring fresh perspectives to the South African thermal coal exporter.

The transition in leadership comes amidst critical times for Thungela Resources, as the company continues to play a substantial role in the energy sector. Madondo's experience at De Beers is anticipated to provide valuable insights and leadership as Thungela navigates market challenges and opportunities.

This appointment highlights a strategic move by Thungela Resources to strengthen its positioning and enhance its operations, signaling a new chapter in its corporate journey.

