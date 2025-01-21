Left Menu

China Stocks Steady Amidst US Tariff Decision

China's stock market remained flat with minor fluctuations following US President Trump's decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese goods. This move has provided markets with temporary ease. The property sector witnessed a rebound, led by China Vanke and Country Garden, while the energy sector saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, China's stock market navigated a volatile session, closing relatively stable after US President Donald Trump postponed implementing new tariffs on Chinese imports. This decision eased some pressure off the markets temporarily.

The blue-chip CSI300 index nudged up by 0.1%, having retracted from earlier gains. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index showed a nominal dip. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 0.9%, reaching its highest value in five weeks.

President Trump, previously poised to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods, opted to study trade relations before any immediate actions. This shift allows China some leeway to adjust its domestic economy, which remains crucial to market trajectories. Property stocks led Tuesday's gains, with China Vanke rebounding on positive bond interest announcements and Country Garden witnessing substantial recovery post a trading suspension. Energy stocks, however, declined sharply due to weakened Brent crude futures amidst Trump's energy policy plans.

