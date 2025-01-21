Left Menu

Waaree Energies Powers India's Solar Future

Waaree Energies announced the supply of 132.3 MWp solar modules to Radiance Renewables. Delivered in December 2024, the Topcon series modules will significantly reduce CO2 emissions, aligning with India's climate goals. This initiative is equivalent to planting 8.4 million trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:51 IST
Waaree Energies Powers India's Solar Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies has made a significant contribution to India's renewable energy sector by supplying 132.3 MWp of solar modules to Radiance Renewables.

The order, placed in July 2024, was fulfilled in December 2024 with Waaree's Topcon series modules. This project is poised to offset 202,826 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

This substantial reduction in CO2 emissions is equivalent to planting around 8.4 million trees, marking a major stride towards India's climate action objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025