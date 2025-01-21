Waaree Energies Powers India's Solar Future
Waaree Energies announced the supply of 132.3 MWp solar modules to Radiance Renewables. Delivered in December 2024, the Topcon series modules will significantly reduce CO2 emissions, aligning with India's climate goals. This initiative is equivalent to planting 8.4 million trees.
Waaree Energies has made a significant contribution to India's renewable energy sector by supplying 132.3 MWp of solar modules to Radiance Renewables.
The order, placed in July 2024, was fulfilled in December 2024 with Waaree's Topcon series modules. This project is poised to offset 202,826 tons of carbon dioxide annually.
This substantial reduction in CO2 emissions is equivalent to planting around 8.4 million trees, marking a major stride towards India's climate action objectives.
