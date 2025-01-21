Waaree Energies Powers India's Solar Future

Waaree Energies has made a significant contribution to India's renewable energy sector by supplying 132.3 MWp of solar modules to Radiance Renewables.

The order, placed in July 2024, was fulfilled in December 2024 with Waaree's Topcon series modules. This project is poised to offset 202,826 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

This substantial reduction in CO2 emissions is equivalent to planting around 8.4 million trees, marking a major stride towards India's climate action objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)