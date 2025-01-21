Left Menu

Justice Deferred: Sajjan Kumar's Verdict Delayed in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has postponed the verdict in the case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar related to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, now deferred until January 2025. Prosecutors will submit additional evidence while the case reflects on the historic delay and challenges surrounding the legal proceedings.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court has delayed the judgment in a high-profile case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, linked to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has allowed additional submissions from Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat concerning new evidence collected during an extended investigation.

The judgment, originally reserved, will now be announced on January 31, 2025. Defense Advocate Anil Sharma argued that Sajjan Kumar's name was not initially mentioned and emphasized the 16-year delay in implicating him. Meanwhile, a separate case involving Kumar's conviction by the Delhi High Court is still under Supreme Court review.

Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, representing riot victims, claimed the police conducted flawed investigations, asserting the 1984 events weren't isolated but part of a broader genocide. An SIT report alleged Kumar's instigation in the killings of Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh. The delayed charge sheet and ongoing legal debates highlight the complexity of this case.

