Markets React as President Trump Signals Possible Tariffs
U.S. stock index futures rose amid President Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration. Investors are wary of potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. Markets remain sensitive to trade policy announcements, and concerns about global trade impacts continue to influence market trends.
On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick as investors evaluated President Donald Trump's recent executive orders addressing energy and immigration policies. Anticipation is building over the President's initial trade policy actions, particularly regarding tariffs.
While concrete plans involving universal tariffs remain undeclared, Trump hinted at considering February 1 as a date to impose duties on Canadian and Mexican imports. This uncertainty has led Goldman Sachs to revise its forecast for a universal tariff this year down to 25%, from a previous 40% estimate.
As of 07:23 a.m. ET, key indices such as the Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed gains, while automakers and technology sectors saw mixed reactions to potential policy shifts. Broader market sensitivity to tariff policies and global trade implications continues to shape investor sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
