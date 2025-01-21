Subhadra Yojana: Empowering Odisha's Migrant Women for Financial Independence

In a pivotal move, Odisha's deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has called on migrant women living outside the state to enroll in the Subhadra Yojana, urging prompt action for availing benefits under the scheme.

The program, part of the state's flagship women empowerment initiative, is expected to aid over 1 crore women, offering Rs 50,000 over five years. Enrollees, aged 21 to 60, will receive Rs 10,000 annually.

As the fourth and final phase of the first installment approaches, women need to act quickly to ensure their participation. Enrollment remains open until the last beneficiary is registered, providing a significant opportunity for migrant women seeking financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)