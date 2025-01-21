Left Menu

Subhadra Yojana: Empowering Odisha's Migrant Women for Financial Independence

Odisha's deputy chief minister Pravati Parida urges migrant women to enroll in the Subhadra Yojana for benefits. The initiative aims to empower 1 crore women with financial aid. The scheme offers Rs 50,000 over five years, with phases currently enrolling new beneficiaries.

In a pivotal move, Odisha's deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has called on migrant women living outside the state to enroll in the Subhadra Yojana, urging prompt action for availing benefits under the scheme.

The program, part of the state's flagship women empowerment initiative, is expected to aid over 1 crore women, offering Rs 50,000 over five years. Enrollees, aged 21 to 60, will receive Rs 10,000 annually.

As the fourth and final phase of the first installment approaches, women need to act quickly to ensure their participation. Enrollment remains open until the last beneficiary is registered, providing a significant opportunity for migrant women seeking financial support.

