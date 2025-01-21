PVUNL's Milestone: Rail Connectivity Achieved Before Power Plant Launch
Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) recently trialed a loco pilot in preparation for launching the first unit of its 3x800 MW power plant. This marks a significant milestone in achieving rail connectivity. The project aims to supply Jharkhand with approximately 2,000MW of electricity by December.
Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL) has taken a significant step forward by conducting a successful trial run of a loco pilot. This development comes as the company gears up to commission the first 800MW unit of its upcoming 3x800 MW power plant by the end of January.
Addressing a press conference, PVUNL CEO R K Singh confirmed that the trial was conducted seamlessly, signaling another milestone with the plant achieving essential rail connectivity. This achievement is crucial as the commissioning of the 800MW unit is expected by the month's end.
The plant's phase-1, consisting of three units totaling 2,400MW, is on track for completion by December. A significant 85% of the power output is slated for Jharkhand's energy grid, contributing around 2,000MW. Plans for phase-2, with a 2x800MW capacity, are also in the pipeline, officials stated.
