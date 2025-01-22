Left Menu

Red Sea Port Operations in Yemen Diminish Amid Conflict

The Red Sea port in Yemen, crucial for aid imports, is operating at a quarter capacity due to conflict. Attacks from Houthis in support of Palestinians have escalated tensions, drawing Israeli strikes. A UN official highlights significant impacts, hoping for a focus on peace and solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:57 IST
Operations at a vital Red Sea port in Yemen, responsible for aid imports, have reduced to about 25% of its capacity, according to a UN official's statement on Tuesday. The ongoing conflict involving the Iran-backed Houthis and Israel heightens uncertainty, despite a recent Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The Houthis, since November 2023, have targeted international shipping near Yemen to show solidarity with Palestinians amidst the Israeli-Hamas conflict. This spurred Israeli counterattacks on Yemeni ports, particularly the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, affecting its operational capabilities.

Julien Harneis, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, stressed the importance of airstrikes' effects on Hodeidah Harbour during a UN meeting in Geneva. He reported that four out of five tugboats essential for guiding import-carrying large ships have sunk, with the last one damaged. The agency remains prepared for various scenarios while hoping for a resolution and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

