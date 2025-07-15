Crisis in Netanyahu's Coalition: Israel's Government on Brink

In a significant political upheaval, Israel's government is teetering as an ultra-Orthodox party exits Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. The departure stems from disputes over a new military conscription bill, leaving the government perilously reliant on a single-seat majority in the Knesset.

While Netanyahu's coalition remains intact for now, the withdrawal of the United Torah Judaism party may inspire further dissent. Additional pressure arises from its ally, Shas, whose potential exit could dissolve Netanyahu's parliamentary majority, threatening the administration's stability.

Amid these tensions, discussions suggest early elections could be on the horizon. However, any elections would not occur immediately, as potential political maneuvers might stall the process until early next year. Israeli politics remain in flux, with Netanyahu's strategic acumen and potential coalitional adjustments holding the line against imminent governmental fragmentation.

