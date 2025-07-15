Crisis in Netanyahu's Coalition: Israel's Government on Brink
Israel faces political upheaval as an ultra-Orthodox party exits Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition over a military conscription bill. This departure leaves the government with a fragile one-seat majority in the Knesset. While immediate collapse is unlikely, potential early elections loom amid internal coalition tensions.
In a significant political upheaval, Israel's government is teetering as an ultra-Orthodox party exits Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition. The departure stems from disputes over a new military conscription bill, leaving the government perilously reliant on a single-seat majority in the Knesset.
While Netanyahu's coalition remains intact for now, the withdrawal of the United Torah Judaism party may inspire further dissent. Additional pressure arises from its ally, Shas, whose potential exit could dissolve Netanyahu's parliamentary majority, threatening the administration's stability.
Amid these tensions, discussions suggest early elections could be on the horizon. However, any elections would not occur immediately, as potential political maneuvers might stall the process until early next year. Israeli politics remain in flux, with Netanyahu's strategic acumen and potential coalitional adjustments holding the line against imminent governmental fragmentation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Towards 'Viksit Bodoland': UPPL's Vision for Transformative Change Ahead of BTC Elections
Breaking Barriers: Denmark's Groundbreaking Gender-Parity in Military Conscription
Support for Japanese PM Slips as Election Looms
Rajeev Bindal to Secure Unopposed Re-Election as Himachal BJP President
Iran-Linked Hackers Threaten New Email Leaks Ahead of 2024 Election