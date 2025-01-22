Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Observes Martyrs' Day with Statewide Silence

Madhya Pradesh government mandates a two-minute statewide silence on Shaheed Diwas, January 30, to honor freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi. The order emphasizes serious observance in institutions with activities paused at 11 am. Public urged to remember martyrs solemnly and participate in discussions on the freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:50 IST
Madhya Pradesh Observes Martyrs' Day with Statewide Silence
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a state-wide observance of a two-minute silence on January 30, known as Shaheed Diwas, to honor those who laid down their lives for India's freedom.

The announcement mandates all departments, educational institutions, and public undertakings to pause activities at 11 am and focus on the solemnity of the occasion. It emphasizes that discussions on the freedom struggle and national unity should be held in a hybrid format.

This move comes as a reminder of past lapses in observance seriousness, urging broader public participation in remembering the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and other martyrs. The day marks the anniversary of Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025