Madhya Pradesh Observes Martyrs' Day with Statewide Silence

The Madhya Pradesh government has declared a state-wide observance of a two-minute silence on January 30, known as Shaheed Diwas, to honor those who laid down their lives for India's freedom.

The announcement mandates all departments, educational institutions, and public undertakings to pause activities at 11 am and focus on the solemnity of the occasion. It emphasizes that discussions on the freedom struggle and national unity should be held in a hybrid format.

This move comes as a reminder of past lapses in observance seriousness, urging broader public participation in remembering the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and other martyrs. The day marks the anniversary of Gandhi's assassination in 1948.

(With inputs from agencies.)