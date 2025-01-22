Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Indian Student Ravi Teja's Family Seeks Help Amidst Heartbreak

Ravi Teja, a student from Hyderabad, was fatally shot in Connecticut. His grieving father urges the Indian government to expedite the repatriation of his son's body for final rites. The incident highlights the safety concerns of Indian students abroad, prompting calls for governmental action and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:51 IST
K Chandramouli, the father of Ravi Teja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-wrenching plea, the father of Ravi Teja, an Indian student who was tragically shot and killed in New Haven, Connecticut, has urged the Indian government to assist in repatriating his son's body for last rites. Ravi Teja, originally from Hyderabad, had traveled to the U.S. to pursue a Master's degree in Science.

Overcome with emotion, his father, K Chandramouli, expressed his deteriorating health condition since the shocking news. "I ask the government to bring my son's body back here," he pleaded, noting the uncertainty of the situation while grappling with high blood pressure. The family had been eagerly awaiting Ravi's return in March, and his father's anguish was compounded by having celebrated his birthday just last month.

The news was broken to Mr. Chandramouli by a family friend, Upender Reddy, who also voiced their concerns about the safety of Indian students abroad. "We request the Central and Telangana governments to ensure our students' security and facilitate the return of Ravi's mortal remains," Reddy stated. Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in New York affirmed their commitment to assisting the grieving family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

