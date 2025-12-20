VijAIpatha: Pioneering AI Education in Indian Government Schools

In a significant step towards democratizing tech education in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated Cyient AI Labs' 'VijAIpatha'. This initiative focuses on bringing Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and Robotics education to government schools.

The minister's office, via a series of posts on 'X', highlighted that the pilot involves setting up five AI, STEM, and Robotics labs in schools, starting at a girls' government school in Hosapete taluk. These labs boast advanced tech like AI-ready software and IoT devices.

Aligned with national educational policies and the Digital India mission, 'VijAIpatha' promises to deliver future-ready education, impacting over 2,000 students and training 200 teachers. It sets a benchmark model for CSR in education, aiming for nationwide adoption.

