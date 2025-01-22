Delhi Gears Up for Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Traffic and Security Updates

As the nation prepares for the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi will conduct a full dress rehearsal on January 23. The parade, commencing at 10:30 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and advancing to Red Fort, is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions along the route. In anticipation, authorities have made extensive traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth event.

The parade follows a path traversing Vijay Chowk, Kartavyapath, 'C'-Hexagon, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, and continues through Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, finally arriving at Red Fort. Stringent traffic restrictions will be enforced starting January 22, with Kartavyapath shut to vehicles from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm, and cross traffic halted at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm.

In pursuit of securing a seamless parade, detailed law and order measures are in place. Delhi will restrict commercial vehicles from entering between 10 pm on January 22 and 1:30 pm on January 23. The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will close at 9:15 am on January 23, with traffic limitations imposed on Tilak Marg and nearby roads from 10:30 am. Commuters are advised to avoid the parade route between 9:30 am and 1:00 pm to prevent delays.

Despite the vehicular restrictions, Metro services will be operational across all stations. Meanwhile, Delhi's bus services are curtailed at several major points including Park Street and ISBT Kashmiri Gate. Additionally, interstate buses face diversions, with those from Ghaziabad rerouting via Bhairon Road and ISBT Anand Vihar, among others. Various border points will implement traffic diversion strategies involving Tikri, Jharoda, and more, rerouting traffic efficiently.

To enhance security during this period, flying activities involving para-gliders, UAVs, hot air balloons, and similar aerial platforms are strictly prohibited above the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The restriction remains until February 15 to ensure safety as the capital commemorates an important national event.

