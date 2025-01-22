Tragedy Strikes: Student's Fatal Fall from Delhi College

An 18-year-old student has tragically died by suicide after reportedly falling from the ninth floor of Maharaja Agrasen College in Delhi, authorities confirmed. The deceased, identified as Parth Rawat from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was a first-year Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) student.

The police were alerted to the incident on January 20, with a Police Control Room call reporting that a young man had been declared brought dead at a local hospital. The Delhi police said the cause of Rawat's fall is still under investigation.

Legal proceedings are currently being conducted in accordance with section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police are working to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)