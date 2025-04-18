Controversial Vandalism at Ghaziabad Station: Mural of Last Mughal Emperor Defaced

A mural featuring the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar was vandalized at Ghaziabad railway station, as black paint was thrown on it by activists from a right-wing Hindu group. The incident has sparked controversy over mistaken identity and historical interpretations.

Local sources reported that members of the Hindu Raksha Dal arrived early at platform number 4 and coated the mural in protest, believing it showcased Aurangzeb, another prominent Mughal figure. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated an FIR against unknown individuals under relevant sections of the Railway Act.

Dr Udita Tyagi from Disha Foundation clarified that while the foundation is involved in beautifying city spaces and commissioned the mural, they do not endorse glorifying any Mughal emperor. The RPF has launched an investigation into the matter as tensions remain high.

