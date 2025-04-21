Tragic Discovery: Teenage Girl's Body Found in Ghaziabad Canal

The tragic discovery of a teenage girl's body inside a plastic bag in Ghaziabad's Masuri Ganga canal has shocked the local community. Police were alerted after locals spotted the bag stuck in bushes along the embankment on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Masuri Suryabali Maurya reported that the deceased appeared to be 16-17 years old, dressed in jeans and a top, with no visible external injuries. Investigators suspect the murder may have taken place two to three days ago.

Authorities are working to establish the circumstances of the girl's death, as her identity remains unknown. If unclaimed, the body will undergo cremation after a 72-hour waiting period, following a post-mortem examination scheduled after 36 hours. The investigation is ongoing.

