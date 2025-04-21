Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Teenage Girl's Body Found in Ghaziabad Canal

The body of a teenage girl was found inside a plastic bag in the Masuri Ganga canal, Ghaziabad. The victim, aged 16-17, showed no external injuries, and police suspect the murder occurred days ago. An investigation is ongoing as the girl's identity remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:43 IST
Tragic Discovery: Teenage Girl's Body Found in Ghaziabad Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a teenage girl's body inside a plastic bag in Ghaziabad's Masuri Ganga canal has shocked the local community. Police were alerted after locals spotted the bag stuck in bushes along the embankment on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Masuri Suryabali Maurya reported that the deceased appeared to be 16-17 years old, dressed in jeans and a top, with no visible external injuries. Investigators suspect the murder may have taken place two to three days ago.

Authorities are working to establish the circumstances of the girl's death, as her identity remains unknown. If unclaimed, the body will undergo cremation after a 72-hour waiting period, following a post-mortem examination scheduled after 36 hours. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025