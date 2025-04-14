Left Menu

Notorious 'Pankhiya' Gang Busted in Ghaziabad: Three Arrested After Intense Encounter

Three members of the infamous 'Pankhiya' gang were apprehended by police in Ghaziabad after a late-night encounter. One member was injured, and another remains at large. The gang was involved in violent robberies, and members posed as sellers to scout potential victims. A firearm was recovered from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of the notorious 'Pankhiya' gang from Shahjahanpur district were apprehended following a police encounter in Ghaziabad, officials reported. A fourth member managed to flee.

The gang, implicated in several violent robberies in Ghaziabad, was tracked down after targeting a pharmaceutical employee and his family. They masqueraded as sellers to identify victims.

DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed the recovery of weaponry from the gang and assured continued efforts to capture the absconding member, Avatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

