Notorious 'Pankhiya' Gang Busted in Ghaziabad: Three Arrested After Intense Encounter

Three members of the notorious 'Pankhiya' gang from Shahjahanpur district were apprehended following a police encounter in Ghaziabad, officials reported. A fourth member managed to flee.

The gang, implicated in several violent robberies in Ghaziabad, was tracked down after targeting a pharmaceutical employee and his family. They masqueraded as sellers to identify victims.

DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed the recovery of weaponry from the gang and assured continued efforts to capture the absconding member, Avatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)