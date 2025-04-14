Notorious 'Pankhiya' Gang Busted in Ghaziabad: Three Arrested After Intense Encounter
Three members of the infamous 'Pankhiya' gang were apprehended by police in Ghaziabad after a late-night encounter. One member was injured, and another remains at large. The gang was involved in violent robberies, and members posed as sellers to scout potential victims. A firearm was recovered from them.
Three members of the notorious 'Pankhiya' gang from Shahjahanpur district were apprehended following a police encounter in Ghaziabad, officials reported. A fourth member managed to flee.
The gang, implicated in several violent robberies in Ghaziabad, was tracked down after targeting a pharmaceutical employee and his family. They masqueraded as sellers to identify victims.
DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed the recovery of weaponry from the gang and assured continued efforts to capture the absconding member, Avatar.
