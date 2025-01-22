Left Menu

Tragic Truck Accident in Karnataka Claims 10 Lives

In a tragic incident in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada, a truck accident claimed ten lives and injured 15 others. The victims, who were traveling to Kumta market to sell vegetables, were from Savanur. The injured have been hospitalized, and further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:00 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident on Wednesday morning, a truck accident in the Arebile area of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district resulted in the death of ten individuals and left 15 others injured. According to local police, the victims were en route to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables.

The injured passengers were promptly transported to the nearest hospital, authorities confirmed. The truck's tragic turn of events has cast a pall over the community as families and friends await news of their loved ones. The full details surrounding the accident are still emerging.

Law enforcement and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, ensuring timely medical attention for the survivors. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, with additional information expected to clarify the circumstances leading to this heart-rending accident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

