Param Renewable Energy: Champions of Workplace Excellence and Safety in Renewables

Param Renewable Energy, a leader in the renewable energy sector backed by Gensol Group's founders, has secured global acclaim for its outstanding work culture and safety practices. The company has once again earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification, alongside the Global Safety Summit's International Safety Award 2024.

The company's employee-focused approach has been critical to its acclaim, with a culture of fairness, professional growth, and work-life balance. Leadership commitment to safety standards is illustrated by accolades from employees and global benchmarks.

Looking forward, Param plans to enhance safety and diversity, announcing full management of control rooms by women. As a pioneering force in clean energy, the company continues to set industry standards for technology and workplace excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)