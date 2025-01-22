Left Menu

Param Renewable Energy: Champions of Workplace Excellence and Safety in Renewables

Param Renewable Energy, part of the Gensol Group, has received dual global recognition for its superior work environment and safety culture. The firm was awarded the Great Place to Work® certification and the International Safety Award 2024. These accolades emphasize its commitment to employee well-being, safety, and leadership in the renewable energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:51 IST
Param Renewable Energy: Champions of Workplace Excellence and Safety in Renewables
  • Country:
  • India

Param Renewable Energy, a leader in the renewable energy sector backed by Gensol Group's founders, has secured global acclaim for its outstanding work culture and safety practices. The company has once again earned the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification, alongside the Global Safety Summit's International Safety Award 2024.

The company's employee-focused approach has been critical to its acclaim, with a culture of fairness, professional growth, and work-life balance. Leadership commitment to safety standards is illustrated by accolades from employees and global benchmarks.

Looking forward, Param plans to enhance safety and diversity, announcing full management of control rooms by women. As a pioneering force in clean energy, the company continues to set industry standards for technology and workplace excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025