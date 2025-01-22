Comprehensive Traffic Arrangements for Republic Day in Gautam Buddha Nagar

In anticipation of Republic Day celebrations, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate has rolled out extensive traffic measures to ensure the occasion proceeds without hindrance. Authorities announced restrictions on the entry of goods vehicles of all categories into Delhi from Gautam Buddha Nagar, accompanied by an advisory for the public.

Efforts to manage traffic from Noida to Delhi involve concentrated oversight at Kalindi, DND, and Chilla borders, supported by deployed traffic personnel. Assistance is also provided to the civil police at strategic points including New Ashok Nagar, Jhundpura, and Haridarshan. Detours for heavy vehicles have been charted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to mitigate congestion at these critical entry points.

Vehicles originating from the DND border will be directed for a U-turn at the toll plaza, navigating onwards through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Similarly, traffic from Chilla and Kalindi Kunj Yamuna borders will be redirected to follow comparable routes. Vigilant Traffic Police QRT teams are on hand to prevent unlawful parking, with contingency parking zones allocated for urgent cases. Parking at major DMRC metro stations in Noida will be temporarily closed for increased security measures, as noted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)