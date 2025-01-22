Left Menu

EnQuest Expands International Reach with Vietnam Acquisition

UK-based EnQuest is set to boost its international presence by acquiring Harbour Energy's assets in Vietnam. The $84 million deal will see EnQuest expand its operations in Southeast Asia, adding a significant interest in key production fields. The transaction is expected to finalize in the second quarter of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:52 IST
EnQuest Expands International Reach with Vietnam Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK's EnQuest has announced plans to acquire Harbour Energy's business in Vietnam as part of its strategy to expand its international operations beyond the North Sea.

The transaction, valued at $84 million including debt, is expected to see EnQuest shell out a net $35 million once the deal is completed. This acquisition will notably expand EnQuest's footprint in Southeast Asia beyond its existing presence in Malaysia.

The acquisition entails a 53.125% equity stake in the Chim Sao and Dua production fields, with the deal anticipated to be finalized during the second quarter of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025